Signature Scroll: Cameron Young runs away; Scottie Scheffler finishes runner-up yet again

The speed with which Young has ascended to the elite level of the sport is remarkable. Yes, he’s been a mainstay on major leaderboards since 2022, but last summer he found himself outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had to go to final qualifying just to earn a spot at the U.S. Open. The turnaround was sparked shortly thereafter: The Wyndham win changed the narrative, then a standout performance at the Ryder Cup soon followed. Now we’re living in a world where the reaction to Young cruising past a field headlined by Scheffler, among others, amounts to a shrug and a knowing nod. He’s just got that kind of performance in the arsenal.