Signature Scroll: Cameron Young runs away; Scottie Scheffler finishes runner-up yet again
4 Min Read
Cameron Young makes up-and-down par on 72nd hole to win Cadillac
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Recapping the action from Doral, where Cameron Young left everyone in the dust ...
Young runs away
Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship in the most Cameron Young way possible.
It was clinical. It was resounding. It wasn’t exactly flashy. But the result felt hardly in doubt as soon as Young broke free from the pack during Friday’s second round at Trump National Doral.
Up by five shots at the halfway point and leading by six through 54 holes, Young cruised to a six-shot win for his second victory of the young season. While his triumph at THE PLAYERS Championship was every bit of a nail-biter, this was more reminiscent of his maiden win last summer at the Wyndham Championship – when he also left the field in his wake over the weekend.
Young remains one of the best ball-strikers in the world, and this week’s performance was up to his usual standard. The difference came on the greens, where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, picking up more than seven shots on the field. It’s a tantalizing combo, the kind that can vault Young into the stratosphere even against an elite field – and even on a layout as brawny as the 7,700-yard Blue Monster.
Cameron Young hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Cadillac
“First 27 holes I don’t think he missed anything, really. It was nuts,” said runner-up Scottie Scheffler. “Guy was just holing everything. When you’re hitting really good shots and holing a lot of putts, that’s a recipe to run away with a golf tournament.”
The speed with which Young has ascended to the elite level of the sport is remarkable. Yes, he’s been a mainstay on major leaderboards since 2022, but last summer he found himself outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had to go to final qualifying just to earn a spot at the U.S. Open. The turnaround was sparked shortly thereafter: The Wyndham win changed the narrative, then a standout performance at the Ryder Cup soon followed. Now we’re living in a world where the reaction to Young cruising past a field headlined by Scheffler, among others, amounts to a shrug and a knowing nod. He’s just got that kind of performance in the arsenal.
Although he has doubled his TOUR win total already in 2026, it’s hard to see him stopping here. Young is playing next week at Quail Hollow Club, with Aronimink and Shinnecock Hills both boasting difficult tests at upcoming majors – the kind that Young himself admits have him licking his chops.
Scheffler is still the world’s best, and Rory McIlroy delivered the year’s most memorable performance. But the conversation about how they stack up against Young when he’s firing on all cylinders is officially an interesting one.
Playing through
- 📺 Missed any of the action? Get caught up here on how the final round played out in Miami …
- 🔟 Ten years after his win at Doral, Adam Scott made a weekend surge in part thanks to a putting tip he picked up from a fellow Masters champ ...
- 💰 Young took home $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points for his efforts at Doral. See the payouts for the rest of the field …
- ⛳ Another Signature Event awaits. See who will be teeing it up this week as the Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow …
Scheffler the bridesmaid
For the third time in as many starts, Scottie Scheffler left with a silver medal.
It’s figurative hardware in this instance – especially considering Scheffler has an actual gold medal – but there’s been uncanny consistency in his recent results: second at the Masters, second at the RBC Heritage and second this week at Doral.
Not all runner-up results feel the same: His improbable rally at Augusta National fell just short, while he went toe-to-toe with Matt Fitzpatrick at Harbour Town and got beaten in overtime. This time around, he was never more than a supporting actor in a play starring Young.
Scheffler came out of the gates with a dominant win at The American Express in January, but the rest of the West Coast Swing wasn’t up to his lofty standards. Although the trophies haven’t landed in his lap with the frequency of the last two years, there’s no denying that his game is largely where he needs it to be heading into the heart of the season.
Scottie Scheffler's 159-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Cadillac
“Some stuff I can clean up, but overall definitely some positives from the last few weeks,” Scheffler said.
The key for Scheffler remains the opening stanza. While he leads in a myriad of scoring categories this season, he’s a pedestrian 72nd in Round 1 scoring average. Slow starts plagued him on the West Coast, where he faced battles just to make the cut. This week’s opening round, where Young beat him by seven shots, proved the difference.
The next time we see Scheffler in action, he’ll be defending the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship. We’ll likely know a lot about his chances for back-to-back titles after the opening round.
Parting shots
- 🇰🇷 Best player without a win on TOUR this year? Feels like a pretty clear answer in Si Woo Kim, who finished T4 while playing alongside Young and Scheffler in the final group. That’s now six top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season, including four top fives.
- ⛔ Young’s win came despite a penalty on the second hole in the final round, when he was deemed to have caused his ball to move in the fairway. He still made par, hitting his approach to 14 feet and calmly rolling in the putt. Because of course he did.
- 🏌️♂️ While he finally broke par with a final-round 68, it was a week to forget for Justin Rose while debuting his new McLaren equipment. The Englishman finished T65 out of 72 players on a course where he once won, so expect some adjustments heading into Quail Hollow and Aronimink as he dials in the new gear.
- 😬 It was all short game this week for Akshay Bhatia. The Bay Hill champ was 71st out of 72 players in SG: Off-the-Tee this week, but saved his bacon around the greens (second in SG: Around-the-Green, sixth in SG: Putting). It added up to a T23 finish, but he’ll need to rein in the ball-striking while returning home to North Carolina next week.
- 🤝 Get ready for the "Battle of the Fitzpatricks." After teaming with his brother Matt to win the Zurich Classic, Alex Fitzpatrick finished T9 this week at Doral on his own ball – while leading the field in SG: Off-the-Tee! Now the brothers will both head to Quail Hollow, where they’ll play against each other on TOUR for the first time since last year’s Scottish Open.