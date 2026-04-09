Signature Scroll: Rory vs. Scottie? Olazabal’s mystical morning

Watching Olazábal navigate his way around the first nine made me envious that I wasn’t around for his prime. His deft touch had not aged, and his shot into the 10th, a carved long iron from 189 yards that perfectly fit the shot shape of the hole and settled pin high, made me think his prime wasn’t far off from what I was watching. After his up and down at No. 12, Olazábal had gained about 4.5 strokes around the green, which backed what I saw with my eyes. It ended up over five strokes, an unheard-of short game performance. It also portended what I would watch on my laptop as I retreated to the Press Building, ready to write about everything I had seen. Eventually, the magic runs out if the only thing you have going for you is your chipping. Olazábal shot 4-over par on the second nine, doomed by a double at the par-5 15th. But Thursday served up an early reminder of what makes the Masters great, when a 60-year-old Masters champion can turn back the clock, lead after nine holes and tell the whole field, “One day, when I'm an old man, we'll go play a round together.”