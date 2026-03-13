Rory McIlroy projected to make cut at THE PLAYERS Championship

McIlroy has had to lower his expectations of this title defense at TPC Sawgrass. He would’ve loved to contend, and still has an outside chance to do so, but the biggest win was getting through two rounds healthy. That much was far from a sure thing 48 hours ago. McIlroy spent the early part of the week at his home in South Florida, receiving treatment for back spasms that caused him to withdraw before the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He didn’t step foot on TPC Sawgrass until Wednesday afternoon and only hit a few dozen balls, never hitting a club longer than a 6-iron.