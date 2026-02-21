Signature Scroll: Xander Schauffele shows signs of life at The Genesis Invitational

Schauffele’s world ranking has dipped to 13th, a far cry from where he sat after winning two majors in 2024, climbing all the way to No. 2. Back then, it was a legitimate question of who the best golfer in the world was: Scheffler or Schauffele. Nobody is having that conversation anymore, yet Schauffele believes he is still that level of golfer. He hasn’t been for a variety of reasons and he’s the first person to point that out. But now, nearly a year removed from the rib injury that hampered his 2025, Schauffele sees no excuses for himself. It’s time to get back to being that caliber of player.