How does the cut work at The Genesis Invitational?
Written by Staff
Event features 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.
Though there may be a limited field at The Genesis Invitational, not all of your favorite players are guaranteed to make the cut. After 36 holes, the 72-player field at The Riviera Country Club will be cut to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any players within 10 shots of the lead.
As of Saturday afternoon, the top 50 and ties projects at even par, but with leaders Jacob Bridgeman, Xander Schauffele and Max Greyserman at 8 under, the cut line is currently projected at 2 over, per the 10-shot rule. Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Jason Day are some notable names sweating the cut in Round 2.
Scheffler and Rose both opened with scores of 3-over 74, continuing Scheffler's trend of Thursday woes. Day had a 2-over 73 in Round 1.
This cut rule is utilized by the three player-hosted Signature Events – The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – as of 2024.
The Genesis offers a $20 million purse, with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points to the winner. Players who miss the cut will not receive FedExCup points or prize money.