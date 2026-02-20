Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler's confounding struggles continue

Those were non-existent Thursday, partly because it’s harder to make those numbers at the landlocked Riviera, but also because he embraced the same conditions that hindered Scheffler. McIlroy said he’s made significant strides in performing in high winds, in particular. He’s added three-quarter swings with every wedge and iron to help him flight shots down. He’s also relied on a low-trajectory tee shot he pulls out when he needs to navigate narrow or windy shots. He pulled it off in the teeth of the wind on the 12th. He did the same downwind on the difficult 18th. All in all, he made six birdies and one bogey to share the clubhouse lead at 5-under, one shot behind Aaron Rai (6-under through 16 holes).