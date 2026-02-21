The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

After a brilliant third-round 63, Jacob Bridgeman holds a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter is in third place at 12 under. Xander Schauffele trails by nine strokes at 10 under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rebounded from narrowly missing the cut with a 66 to get to 5 under.