The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
Highlights | Round 3 | The Genesis
The Genesis Invitational concludes from The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, with the TOUR's biggest stars vying for a $20 million purse.
After a brilliant third-round 63, Jacob Bridgeman holds a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter is in third place at 12 under. Xander Schauffele trails by nine strokes at 10 under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rebounded from narrowly missing the cut with a 66 to get to 5 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 10:50 a.m. (Marquee group): Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
- Move to Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
- Move to Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 10:40 a.m. (Featured group): Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki
- 11 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English
- Move to Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- Move to Ryan Fox, Jake Knapp
Featured hole
- No. 16