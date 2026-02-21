PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

Highlights | Round 3 | The Genesis

Highlights | Round 3 | The Genesis

    The Genesis Invitational concludes from The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, with the TOUR's biggest stars vying for a $20 million purse.

    After a brilliant third-round 63, Jacob Bridgeman holds a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter is in third place at 12 under. Xander Schauffele trails by nine strokes at 10 under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rebounded from narrowly missing the cut with a 66 to get to 5 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings:

    • Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., ESPN+

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 10:50 a.m. (Marquee group): Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
      • Move to Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
      • Move to Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
    • 10:40 a.m. (Featured group): Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki
    • 11 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English
      • Move to Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
      • Move to Ryan Fox, Jake Knapp

    Featured hole

    • No. 16

    R3
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    3

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    4

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

