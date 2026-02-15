Signature Scroll: ‘It’s going to suck' – Morikawa readies for wild weather at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In what was otherwise a relatively normal day at Pebble Beach up to that point, it was a reminder that, as benign as the first three rounds were, it can all turn on a dime. Winds are forecasted to reach 30-35 mph on Sunday, along with heavy rain. What we saw in the closing moments on Saturday could be what the leaders face for the entire back nine. That will throw the entire field for a loop. Who will be able to control their trajectory? Who will be able to control their emotions? That will be as important as anything. It’s a mental and physical examination, and we couldn’t ask for any better theater. In some ways, it will feel like a completely different tournament. After three days of historic scoring and players pinning their ears back, the 18 holes will only be about survival. That’s the recipe for chaos.