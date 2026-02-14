Akshay Bhatia's big birdie runs helps him beat wind to lead at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The prelude to Sunday might have come in the last hour — two groups finishing two holes. Jacob Bridgeman, who shot 68 and was three behind, played from the beach on the 18th. Min Woo Lee (70) was 75 yards across the fairway in the hedges when he finally decided to take a penalty drop on the cart path. And then his golf ball kept moving on his putt. It took some 50 minutes to play the hole.