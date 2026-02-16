Signature Scroll: Collin Morikawa's 29 minutes of agony

In any situation, it’s unnerving as the body gets cold and the swing tightens up. Needing a birdie on the hole to win your first TOUR event since 2023? That’s the worst-case scenario. During what could have been an icing of epic proportions, Morikawa tried to think about anything but that, staying loose by taking practice swings with his 8-iron on the tee box. Once in the fairway, he paced back and forth, stopping at the edge of the cliff to admire the ocean view, and not visualize how he himself might be in a conundrum like Bridgeman.