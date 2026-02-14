PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Final-round tee times moved up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to inclement weather









Weather Applied Metrics technology spotlights how wind, temperature impacts Pebble Beach

Weather Applied Metrics technology spotlights how wind, temperature impacts Pebble Beach

    

    Due to inclement weather in Sunday's forecast for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, tee times will now run from 7:22-9:45 a.m. PT, with threesomes off split tees.

    A broad area of low pressure is expected approach the Monterey Peninsula on Sunday, with showers increasing in coverage and intensity as the day progresses. These showers should eventually transition to a steady, heavy rain into the evening.

    The other, and potentially bigger concern, will be the wind. Sustained southerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible. If these winds develop, it would most likely be after 11 a.m.

    See Sunday's forecast below:

