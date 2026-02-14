Final-round tee times moved up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to inclement weather
Staff
Due to inclement weather in Sunday's forecast for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, tee times will now run from 7:22-9:45 a.m. PT, with threesomes off split tees.
A broad area of low pressure is expected approach the Monterey Peninsula on Sunday, with showers increasing in coverage and intensity as the day progresses. These showers should eventually transition to a steady, heavy rain into the evening.
The other, and potentially bigger concern, will be the wind. Sustained southerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible. If these winds develop, it would most likely be after 11 a.m.
