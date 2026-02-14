Collin Morikawa shines with Saturday 62 in best ball-striking round of his career

Saturday reminded everyone of his raw talent, Morikawa included, which hasn’t wavered even as the two-time major winner struggled to meet his lofty expectations in recent seasons. His ball-striking has ebbed and flowed since he last won in 2023, oscillating between fantastic and good. He’s built a career relying on the former, knowing he can be the best player in the world when he’s the best ball-striker in the world, even if other parts of his game are shaky. But he hasn’t strung it together for four rounds. It’s been a maddening existence for the former world No. 1, who was a prolific winner in his early days on TOUR. Somewhere along the way, he stopped winning with regularity and became known as a guy who struggles to win. He’s begun the final round in second or better on six occasions since the start of 2024. He hasn’t converted them into victories, 0-for-6.