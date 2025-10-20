Rookie Report: Five rookies fighting to keep PGA TOUR status down stretch, with reasons for hope

Pak took a circuitous route to the PGA TOUR after finishing atop the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2022 (before the No. 1 spot came with a TOUR card). He lost his Korn Ferry Tour status after that 2022 season, earned it back via PGA TOUR Canada in 2023 and then finished 23rd on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his first TOUR card. His rookie season has been slow thus far; He has made just 10 cuts in 22 starts and recorded just one top-25 finish, a T17 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, and he enters this week’s Bank of Utah Championship on the heels of seven missed cuts in his last eight starts. The good news for Pak is that his precision game sets up well for a good deal of the fall schedule, namely the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and The RSM Classic at two of the TOUR’s shortest venues. Although Pak ranks No. 160 on TOUR in driving distance, he’s No. 27 in driving accuracy, a skill that can shine bright this time of year.