5H AGO

Track scores: 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

2 Min Read

Latest

‘The Final Stage’ from 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

‘The Final Stage’ from 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Written by Staff

    PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is back – with everything on the line.

    For the third straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The Final Stage is set for Dec. 11-14 at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn direct PGA TOUR membership, while the rest of the Final Stage field will secure varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas status.

    Q-School consists of four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players begin at pre-qualifying, while others are directly exempt into First Stage, Second Stage or Final Stage based on prior merit.

    Click here for more information on how Q-School works.

    Q-School is where opportunities are earned and careers can take shape. Every shot matters, with players competing for a chance to advance to the game’s highest levels.

    The journey for those five PGA TOUR cards is in full swing. This page will be your one-stop shop to follow the quest for the cards.

    Upcoming sites

    First Stage

    Oct. 7-10: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club; Maricopa, Arizona

    Oct. 7-10: Bear Creek Golf Club; Murrieta, California

    Oct. 14-17: Sand Creek Station Golf Club; Newton, Kansas

    Oct. 14-17: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi

    Oct. 14-17: Galloping Hills Golf Club; Kenilworth, New Jersey

    Oct. 14-17: UNM Championship Course; Albuquerque, New Mexico

    Oct. 14-17: Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club

    Oct. 14-17: Wilderness Ridge Country Club - Champ; Lincoln, Nebraska

    Oct. 21-24: Magnolia Grove-Crossing; Semmes, Alabama

    Oct. 21-24: The Preserve at Ironhorse; West Palm Beach, Florida

    Oct. 21-24: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana

    Oct. 21-24: Bermuda Run (North Carolina) Country Club

    Oct. 21-24: Sugartree Golf Club; Lipan, Texas

    Oct. 21-24: Country Club of Ocala (Florida)

    Second Stage

    Dec. 2-5: RTJ - Highlands/Marshlands; Dothan, Alabama

    Dec. 2-5: Starr Pass - G/P; Tucson, Arizona

    Dec. 2-5: Hammock Beach Conservatory; Palm Coast, Florida

    Dec. 2-5: The Landings - Deer Creek; Savannah, Georgia

    Dec. 2-5: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia

    Final Stage

    Dec. 11-14: TPC Sawgrass - Valley; Ponte Vedra, Florida

    Completed Sites

    Pre-qualifying

    Sept. 17-19: Kinderlou Forest Country Club; Valdosta, Georgia

    Sept. 17-19: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois

    Sept. 17-19: Yolo Fliers; Woodland, California

    Sept. 17-19: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina

    Sept. 17-19: Indian Springs - River; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

    Sept. 24-26: La Quinta (California) Country Club

    Sept. 24-26: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama

    Sept. 24-26: The Bridges Golf Club; Gunter, Texas

    Image for article.
    Sep 27, 2025

    Ryder Cup Singles preview: McIlroy vs. Scheffler headlines Sunday matchups

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 28, 2025

    Ryder Cup: Europe wins 15-13, survives American comeback in Singles

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 28, 2025

    See how each player fared at Bethpage Black

    Latest
    R1
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    T1

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    Sam Ryder
    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T1

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T5

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T5

    Kevin Yu
    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

