Track scores: 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
‘The Final Stage’ from 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is back – with everything on the line.
For the third straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The Final Stage is set for Dec. 11-14 at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn direct PGA TOUR membership, while the rest of the Final Stage field will secure varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas status.
Q-School consists of four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players begin at pre-qualifying, while others are directly exempt into First Stage, Second Stage or Final Stage based on prior merit.
Q-School is where opportunities are earned and careers can take shape. Every shot matters, with players competing for a chance to advance to the game’s highest levels.
The journey for those five PGA TOUR cards is in full swing. This page will be your one-stop shop to follow the quest for the cards.
Upcoming sites
First Stage
Oct. 7-10: Bear Creek Golf Club; Murrieta, California
Oct. 14-17: Sand Creek Station Golf Club; Newton, Kansas
Oct. 14-17: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi
Oct. 14-17: UNM Championship Course; Albuquerque, New Mexico
Oct. 14-17: Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club
Oct. 21-24: Magnolia Grove-Crossing; Semmes, Alabama
Oct. 21-24: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana
Oct. 21-24: Bermuda Run (North Carolina) Country Club
Oct. 21-24: Sugartree Golf Club; Lipan, Texas
Oct. 21-24: Country Club of Ocala (Florida)
Second Stage
Dec. 2-5: RTJ - Highlands/Marshlands; Dothan, Alabama
Dec. 2-5: Starr Pass - G/P; Tucson, Arizona
Dec. 2-5: Hammock Beach Conservatory; Palm Coast, Florida
Dec. 2-5: The Landings - Deer Creek; Savannah, Georgia
Dec. 2-5: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Final Stage
Dec. 11-14: TPC Sawgrass - Valley; Ponte Vedra, Florida
Completed Sites
Pre-qualifying
Sept. 17-19: Kinderlou Forest Country Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Sept. 17-19: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois
Sept. 17-19: Yolo Fliers; Woodland, California
Sept. 17-19: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina
Sept. 17-19: Indian Springs - River; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Sept. 24-26: La Quinta (California) Country Club
Sept. 24-26: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama
Sept. 24-26: The Bridges Golf Club; Gunter, Texas