Track scores: 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

For the third straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The Final Stage is set for Dec. 11-14 at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn direct PGA TOUR membership, while the rest of the Final Stage field will secure varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas status.