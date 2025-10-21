PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-69-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2680.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1440.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.029-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0980.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4800.742

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • Fishburn has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW