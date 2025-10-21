Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Fishburn's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.268
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.144
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.029
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.098
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.480
|0.742
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
