Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.

Fishburn has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.