Sam Ryder betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Sam Ryder of the United States hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 40th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Ryder's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|19.756
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.213
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.007
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.027
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.597
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.364
|0.137
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
