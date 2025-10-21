Sam Ryder betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.