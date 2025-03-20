Rocket Rookies: Jackson Suber's resilience earns him opportunity to play in Valspar Championship homecoming

Both opening par 4s play straightaway: The par-4 first measures just 382 yards, with the par-4 second even shorter at 320 yards. For the many hundreds (if not thousands of times) that Suber has played the loop, he has never recorded an eagle on the opening hole. He has eagled the par-4 second, which he is now able to reach with a driver off the tee, but he has yet to record an albatross (albeit with a few narrow misses). The two-hole loop is perfect for elementary school-aged golfers, with shortish holes on flat terrain that provide birdie opportunities, but with narrow corridors that require a focus on accuracy – sometimes a lost art in golf’s bomb-and-gauge era. It also offered Suber and friends like Raney (who flew to Indiana to watch Suber collect his TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour finale last October) the opportunity to fall in love with playing golf, without the seeming imposition of a multi-hour round.