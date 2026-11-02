Power Rankings: Who's poised for success at World Wide Technology Championship?
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Ben Griffin’s winning moment at World Wide Technology
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PGA Tour Q-School has been underway since mid-September. The last five sites of the First Stage will be conducted from Florida to California this week. That’s for the hopefuls pursuing a lifelong dream or a return to the big leagues, but you can’t tell current PGA Tour members that their final few stops of the 2026 season don’t hit similarly. Sure, entry into every FedExCup Fall event is guaranteed for many no matter the outcome of the previous tournament – unlike Q-School – but the goal is the same – a 2027 PGA Tour card.
The difference is that the Q-Schoolers have something to gain, whereas a sizeable percentage of players committed to the World Wide Technology Championship have something to lose. And with only three tournaments remaining until the FedExCup standings determine their fate, it might feel like a sprint to the finish line.
El Cardonal at Diamante hosts 120 players in Los Cabos, Mexico, this week, and it’ll be a sprint within the sprint. What that means, how the course sets up and more details are below the ranking of those projected to contend for the fourth title on the Tiger Woods design.
A comprehensive prep for the participants of the World Wide Technology could be whittled to, “Uh, good luck out there, boys. Go get ‘em!” That’s because the only true challenge will be to keep pace with their peers.
In its first and third years as the host, El Cardonal at Diamante ranked as the easiest of all par 72s that do not co-host a tournament. And if not for a wind-battered opening round in 2024, that edition had a chance to make it a clean sweep since the inaugural. Last year’s field averaged 68.900. This is all about hitting greens and sinking putts.
Among all 49 courses contributing to the 2025 schedule, El Cardonal at Diamante yielded the highest frequencies of fairways hit (12.41 of 14) and greens in regulation (14.67 of 18) per round. Those are averages.
The entire property is blanketed with paspalum, there is no rough, and greens that average 8,000 square feet don’t exceed 11 feet when measured by the Stimpmeter. That’s because of its exposed location alongside the Pacific Ocean. If the wind blows, the ball should only rock, not roll (on their own). But when there isn’t wind to cause pause, PGA Tour records are in jeopardy.
Whether the 2026 edition of the tournament follows the emerging historical trend will rely on the timing of moderate breezes on Thursday and Friday. It’s enough of a threat to give an extended glance but nowhere near what was experienced at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship two weeks ago. And then once the cut falls after the conclusion of the second round, the survivors will be off to the races on the weekend amid zephyrs. That bodes well for a come-from-behind winner on Sunday. Sunshine otherwise will be the headline as it concerns the elements. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower 80s throughout.
Now, go get 'em!
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Expert Picks; Sleepers*; Top 100 Watch
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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