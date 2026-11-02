Power Rankings: Who's poised for success at World Wide Technology Championship?

Whether the 2026 edition of the tournament follows the emerging historical trend will rely on the timing of moderate breezes on Thursday and Friday. It’s enough of a threat to give an extended glance but nowhere near what was experienced at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship two weeks ago. And then once the cut falls after the conclusion of the second round, the survivors will be off to the races on the weekend amid zephyrs. That bodes well for a come-from-behind winner on Sunday. Sunshine otherwise will be the headline as it concerns the elements. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower 80s throughout.