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R4
Suspended

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F
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3H AGO

Track scores: 2026 PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

2 Min Read

Latest

Marcelo Rozo earns first PGA Tour card at Final Stage of Q-School in honor of late brother

Marcelo Rozo earns first PGA Tour card at Final Stage of Q-School in honor of late brother

Written by Staff

PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is back – with everything on the line.

For the fourth straight year, the final batch of PGA Tour cards will be awarded at the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The Final Stage is set for Dec. 10-13 at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Q-School runs through four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players grind from the start, while others skip ahead based on prior merit.

Click here for more information on how Q-School works.

The journey for five PGA Tour cards is in full swing, with Final Stage set for Dec. 10-13 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra, Florida. It’s a week where careers can change direction, and every shot carries weight. See leaderboard and info below to follow how the race for 2027 cards plays out.

Early stage results

PRE-QUALIFYING

Sept. 16-18: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois
Sept. 16-18: Yolo Fliers Club; Woodland, California
Sept. 16-18: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Sept. 23-25: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama
Sept. 23-25: La Quinta Country Club; La Quinta, California
Sept. 23-25: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina
Sept 30-Oct. 2: Sugar Tree Golf Club; Lipan, Texas
Sept 30-Oct. 2: The Club at Forest Ridge; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

FIRST STAGE

Oct. 20-23: Wilderness Ridge Country Club; Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Who advanced: 21 players at 6-under 278 or better advanced to Second Stage
  • Medalist: Jonas Baumgartner

Oct. 20-23: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana

  • Who advanced: 17 players at 15-under 273 or better advanced to Second Stage
  • Medalist: Tyler Goecke

Oct. 20-23: University of New Mexico Golf Course (Championship), Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Who advanced: 18 players at 5-under 279 or better advanced to Second Stage
  • Medalist: Blaine Hale Jr.

Oct. 20-23: RTJ Magnolia Grove (Crossing); Mobile, Alabama

  • Who advanced: 18 players at 16-under 272 or better advanced to Second Stage
  • Medalist: Alex Price

Oct. 20-23: Country Club of Ocala; Ocala, Florida

  • Who advanced: 23 players at 7-under 281 or better advanced to Second Stage
  • Medalist: Esteban Jaramillo

Oct. 27-30: Sand Creek Station Golf Course; Newton, Kansas
Oct. 27-30: Bermuda Run Country Club (East); Bermuda Run, North Carolina
Oct. 27-30: The Preserve at Ironhorse; West Palm Beach, Florida
Oct. 27-30: Abilene Country Club (South); Abilene, Texas
Nov. 3-6: Soboba Springs Golf Course; San Jacinto, California
Nov. 3-6: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi
Nov. 3-6: Bayonet; Seaside, California
Nov. 3-6: Arizona National Golf Club; Tucson, Arizona
Nov. 3-6: Lakewood National Golf Club (Piper); Lakewood Ranch, Florida

SECOND STAGE

Dec. 1-4: Valencia Country Club; Valencia, California
Dec. 1-4: The Club at Starr Pass (Gambler/Pioneer); Tucson, Arizona
Dec. 1-4: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Dec. 1-4: RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks (Highlands/Marshwood); Dothan, Alabama
Dec. 1-4: The Club – Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa (Conservatory); Palm Coast, Florida

FINAL STAGE

Dec. 10-13: TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley); Ponte Vedra, Florida

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R4
Suspended

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F
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