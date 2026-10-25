Track scores: 2026 PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
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Marcelo Rozo earns first PGA Tour card at Final Stage of Q-School in honor of late brother
PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is back – with everything on the line.
For the fourth straight year, the final batch of PGA Tour cards will be awarded at the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The Final Stage is set for Dec. 10-13 at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Q-School runs through four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players grind from the start, while others skip ahead based on prior merit.
The journey for five PGA Tour cards is in full swing, with Final Stage set for Dec. 10-13 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra, Florida. It’s a week where careers can change direction, and every shot carries weight. See leaderboard and info below to follow how the race for 2027 cards plays out.
Early stage results
PRE-QUALIFYING
Sept. 16-18: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois
Sept. 16-18: Yolo Fliers Club; Woodland, California
Sept. 16-18: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Sept. 23-25: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama
Sept. 23-25: La Quinta Country Club; La Quinta, California
Sept. 23-25: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina
Sept 30-Oct. 2: Sugar Tree Golf Club; Lipan, Texas
Sept 30-Oct. 2: The Club at Forest Ridge; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
FIRST STAGE
Oct. 20-23: Wilderness Ridge Country Club; Lincoln, Nebraska
- Who advanced: 21 players at 6-under 278 or better advanced to Second Stage
- Medalist: Jonas Baumgartner
Oct. 20-23: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana
- Who advanced: 17 players at 15-under 273 or better advanced to Second Stage
- Medalist: Tyler Goecke
- Who advanced: 18 players at 5-under 279 or better advanced to Second Stage
- Medalist: Blaine Hale Jr.
Oct. 20-23: RTJ Magnolia Grove (Crossing); Mobile, Alabama
- Who advanced: 18 players at 16-under 272 or better advanced to Second Stage
- Medalist: Alex Price
Oct. 20-23: Country Club of Ocala; Ocala, Florida
- Who advanced: 23 players at 7-under 281 or better advanced to Second Stage
- Medalist: Esteban Jaramillo
Oct. 27-30: Sand Creek Station Golf Course; Newton, Kansas
Oct. 27-30: Bermuda Run Country Club (East); Bermuda Run, North Carolina
Oct. 27-30: The Preserve at Ironhorse; West Palm Beach, Florida
Oct. 27-30: Abilene Country Club (South); Abilene, Texas
Nov. 3-6: Soboba Springs Golf Course; San Jacinto, California
Nov. 3-6: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi
Nov. 3-6: Bayonet; Seaside, California
Nov. 3-6: Arizona National Golf Club; Tucson, Arizona
Nov. 3-6: Lakewood National Golf Club (Piper); Lakewood Ranch, Florida
SECOND STAGE
Dec. 1-4: Valencia Country Club; Valencia, California
Dec. 1-4: The Club at Starr Pass (Gambler/Pioneer); Tucson, Arizona
Dec. 1-4: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Dec. 1-4: RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks (Highlands/Marshwood); Dothan, Alabama
Dec. 1-4: The Club – Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa (Conservatory); Palm Coast, Florida
FINAL STAGE
Dec. 10-13: TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley); Ponte Vedra, Florida