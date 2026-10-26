Power Rankings: How does field stack up at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?

First, the entire routing is new. Three segments of the previous walk remain familiar in their cadence, but what used to be the par-4 first hole now is the par-4 18th. (More on it in a moment.) What once were the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth have been replaced by the par-4 fourth and par-3 17th in the new routing. Both newly designed holes are borrowed from the Nayar Course, so all 18 now contribute to a composite course.