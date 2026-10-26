Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Kensei Hirata heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He will be looking to build on recent form as he enters the week at the $6.0 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kensei Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|65-64-76
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|2.60
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|69-68-72-74
|+3
|2.85
Kensei Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Hirata has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -1.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.056
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.635
|-1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.021
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.260
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.972
|-1.864
Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata ranks 105th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.635 mark that ranks 154th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Hirata posts a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hirata carries a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
- Hirata ranks 160th on the Tour by breaking par 18.17% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.972 ranks 152nd. He has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.