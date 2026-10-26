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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Kensei Hirata heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He will be looking to build on recent form as he enters the week at the $6.0 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Hirata at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Hirata's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kensei Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3465-64-76-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-79+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7268-69-70-71-22.60
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-66-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.85

Kensei Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -1.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.056-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.635-1.317
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.021-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.260-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.972-1.864

Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata ranks 105th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 145th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.635 mark that ranks 154th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Hirata posts a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hirata carries a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
  • Hirata ranks 160th on the Tour by breaking par 18.17% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.972 ranks 152nd. He has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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