Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hirata ranks 105th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 145th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.635 mark that ranks 154th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Hirata posts a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 91st on the Tour.

On the greens, Hirata carries a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.