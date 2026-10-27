Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under radar at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?

Gordon Sargent (+285) ... With a stronger field at this week’s VidantaWorld Mexico Open than with which we navigated the boards in Bermuda, odds and, thus, the kickbacks swing back into our favor. Still, the top-heavy vibe stunts our rush to pounce on anyone outside, say, +200 in this market. There’s a lot of potential, but the 23-year-old packs some punch with this value. He’s coming to the end of the status secured via PGA Tour University Accelerated in 2025 and sits 133rd in the FedExCup, but he opted not to give it a go at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It was a curious decision at this time, but it also could be a tell that he knows that something special could be in the offing at Vidanta Vallarta. His only two top 10s on the PGA Tour were on paspalum – in Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic earlier this season. He’ll be able to step on drivers this week – the useful weapon has helped him slot T3 in Par 5 Scoring Average – but it’s the putter on this grass that will be the difference-maker. He ranks 16th in converting greens hit into par breakers, and he has also rested since a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship.