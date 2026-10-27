Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under radar at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
3 Min Read
Brian Campbell claims first PGA Tour win in dramatic playoff at Mexico Open
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Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Gordon Sargent (+285) ... With a stronger field at this week’s VidantaWorld Mexico Open than with which we navigated the boards in Bermuda, odds and, thus, the kickbacks swing back into our favor. Still, the top-heavy vibe stunts our rush to pounce on anyone outside, say, +200 in this market. There’s a lot of potential, but the 23-year-old packs some punch with this value. He’s coming to the end of the status secured via PGA Tour University Accelerated in 2025 and sits 133rd in the FedExCup, but he opted not to give it a go at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It was a curious decision at this time, but it also could be a tell that he knows that something special could be in the offing at Vidanta Vallarta. His only two top 10s on the PGA Tour were on paspalum – in Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic earlier this season. He’ll be able to step on drivers this week – the useful weapon has helped him slot T3 in Par 5 Scoring Average – but it’s the putter on this grass that will be the difference-maker. He ranks 16th in converting greens hit into par breakers, and he has also rested since a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Top 30
Paul Peterson (+360) ... It’s been a minute since the lefty has slid into our scope, but he arrives for his second appearance with enough momentum to generate attention. Having cashed in six of his last seven starts across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, it warrants faith if the fit makes sense. Not unlike Sargent above, Peterson also has played his best on paspalum this year with a T5 at the Puerto Rico Open and a T24 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, neither of which he began with the kind of relative consistency that he currently possesses. Forever has profiled as a sharpshooter off the tee, but that precision extends to the green. In fact, if he had logged enough rounds to qualify, he’d lead the PGA Tour in proximity to the hole. With that setting up his comfort level on this strain of grass, you’re permitted to elevate your expectations.
Top 40
Santiago de la Fuente (+280) ... Unless I’m targeting someone, I’ve always preferred starting at the bottom of the board to see who jumps off as I scroll. It didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to do just that. Back in his homeland for his fourth appearance and chasing his third straight cut made at Vidanta Vallarta, this endorsement is led by the combination of comfort zone and familiarity, but he brings more heat than the odds in this market suggest. Since successfully defending his title at the Mexico City Open in early August, he’s gone 4-for-4 in made cuts on the Asian Tour, where he’s been competing regularly. Every payday was a top 40, the last on Sunday at the Hong Kong Open (T17) where numerous notables also pegged it. He rose as high as 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking while representing the University of Houston and finished 23rd in PGA Tour University Ranking in 2024. In his last PGA Tour appearance, he finished T40 at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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