Power Rankings: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Situated about 10 miles south-southeast of downtown Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the track sits at about 2,200 feet above sea level, so modest calculations for balls in the air will be necessary. There’s a nice balance of narrow and wide fairways. Nicklaus loves to test the best, but one of his signatures is to make it harder nearer the hole, so the field is, uh, treated to both. Also, and customarily, the largest of the greens are on the par 3s where putting will be at a premium. Meanwhile, as they often do on unfamiliar properties (to PGA Tour membership, at least), the other 13 holes will reward ball-striking until the guys find the pulse of the greens.