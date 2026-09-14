Dylan Wu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.

Wu has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.