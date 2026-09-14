Dylan Wu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu nearly aces No. 12 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Dylan Wu heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament offers a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.8
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.4
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.8
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.8
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.492
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.146
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.128
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.210
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.684
|-0.630
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
- Wu has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.