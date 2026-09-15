Sleeper Picks: Haotong Li among value plays at Biltmore Championship Asheville

Haotong Li (+270) ... In what’s been his first season with a PGA Tour card, his game hasn’t translated as well as it has on the DP World Tour, where he’s won four times and from where he transitioned as one of the 10 qualifiers after last season. Both of his top 30s as a new PGA Tour member were top 15s and occurred in his second and third starts. He’s made 22 starts total and missed the cut in 13 of his last 17. That explains somewhat juicy value in this market for the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he arrives at 133rd in the FedExCup standings. However, since failing to qualify for the Playoffs, the 31-year-old from China made four starts on the DP World Tour with progressively improving performances; the last two of which resulted in top 20s. With confidence renewed and momentum in tow, we’re leaning into his iron game at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove that projects to reward it. Currently 15th on the PGA Tour in greens hit and T44 in proximity.