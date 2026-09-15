Sleeper Picks: Haotong Li among value plays at Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Running with Rick: Three players to watch in FedExCup Fall
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Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Haotong Li (+270) ... In what’s been his first season with a PGA Tour card, his game hasn’t translated as well as it has on the DP World Tour, where he’s won four times and from where he transitioned as one of the 10 qualifiers after last season. Both of his top 30s as a new PGA Tour member were top 15s and occurred in his second and third starts. He’s made 22 starts total and missed the cut in 13 of his last 17. That explains somewhat juicy value in this market for the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he arrives at 133rd in the FedExCup standings. However, since failing to qualify for the Playoffs, the 31-year-old from China made four starts on the DP World Tour with progressively improving performances; the last two of which resulted in top 20s. With confidence renewed and momentum in tow, we’re leaning into his iron game at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove that projects to reward it. Currently 15th on the PGA Tour in greens hit and T44 in proximity.
Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
Top 30
Davis Chatfield (+215) ... The Notre Dame product is unlikely to be the Rookie of the Year, but he finished the regular season with a flourish to climb to 130th in the FedExCup. It was defined by a 5-for-6 made cut stretch with three top 30s and two others in which he landed exactly one stroke outside that bubble. Slotted third on the Tour in fairways hit and 15th in proximity to the hole, his strongest skills position him nicely in the circuit’s debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in North Carolina, but he’s also inside the top 30 in both scrambling and bogey avoidance, so there’s an argument that all he needed to overcome is the initial ascent of the learning curve before he found traction. A bonus this week is that he’s T13 in par-3 scoring on a track with five one-shotters.
Davis Chatfield hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie at Wyndham
Top 40
Kevin Streelman (+170) ... If you’re keen on a veteran chasing a lofty target with a specific application, the 47-year-old is for you in North Carolina. This will be the last start on his medical extension for which only a victory would fulfill its terms. Two-way and three-way ties for second would secure the first two layers of conditional status for the remainder of the season, respectively, but he is at risk to tumble into the Beyond 150 Reshuffle, so a unique pressure to perform arrives sooner for him than everyone else who is chasing fully exempt status in 2027. He’s 8-for-15 in made cuts on the season with six top 40s, three of which in his last four starts. Foundation for his personal goal, that modest burst is not insignificant when considering the plus money in his market.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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