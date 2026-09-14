Karl Vilips betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Karl Vilips hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Karl Vilips will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Vilips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.406
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.081
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.100
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.214
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.211
|0.022
Vilips's advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips has sported a 0.081 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.