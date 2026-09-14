Karl Vilips betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips has sported a 0.081 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.