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Corales Puntacana Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more
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Garrick Higgo secures win at Corales Puntacana
The PGA TOUR returns to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the fourth Additional Event of the season contested at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) alongside The Open Championship.
Garrick Higgo returns as the defending champion and looks to become the event's first-ever two-time winner. Joel Dahmen tees it up at the site of his lone TOUR victory and seeks redemption after finishing runner-up to Higgo last year. Taylor Pendrith and last week's ISCO Champion winner, Steven Fisk, head to the Puntacana Resort after battling in a playoff last week.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action from the Caribbean.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)