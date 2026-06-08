Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open

Some locals have been lamenting about how cool the area has been recently. Those who have will welcome a forecast high in the upper 80s for Thursday’s opening round. It won’t last, however, but ponds won’t be freezing over just yet, either. (For your hockey fix, make your way to the par-3 14th, a.k.a “The Rink.”) Temperatures will drop into the low 70s on the weekend, with threats of rain coming and going throughout. Prevailing winds from westerly directions will challenge, especially on Saturday, before circling around for a push from the north for the finale.