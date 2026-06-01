Sentry named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Torrey Pines event, to be renamed The Sentry

“For 75 years the PGA TOUR has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “We are pleased to have the support of Sentry and the Century Club of San Diego to further grow what fans and players have long recognized as one of our game’s most celebrated venues and events.”