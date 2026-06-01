Sentry named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Torrey Pines event, to be renamed The Sentry
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Torrey Pines Golf Course will become the new host of The Sentry beginning in the 2027 PGA TOUR season. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The PGA TOUR, Sentry Insurance and the Century Club of San Diego announced Monday that Sentry will assume title sponsorship of the PGA TOUR’s longstanding event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, to be renamed The Sentry.
Set to return to iconic Torrey Pines for the 60th time as the kickoff to the PGA TOUR’s network debut on CBS, The Sentry will begin on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027, and conclude on Jan. 30 with a Saturday finish. The event will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel and three PGA TOUR Studios properties – PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and the World Feed.
“For 75 years the PGA TOUR has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “We are pleased to have the support of Sentry and the Century Club of San Diego to further grow what fans and players have long recognized as one of our game’s most celebrated venues and events.”
First played in 1952 as the San Diego Open and contested annually at Torrey Pines since 1968, The Sentry is organized by Century Club of San Diego, whose Champions for Youth program serves at-risk and underserved communities in San Diego by providing tools and resources needed to bolster community partners and their missions.
“We’re honored to continue investing in the game and creating experiences that bring together players, fans, partners and communities,” said Sentry CEO Pete McPartland. “We look forward to working closely with the San Diego community to shine a spotlight on everything that makes the region so special and continue our longstanding dedication of strengthening the communities we’re a part of.”
In January at Torrey Pines, Justin Rose shot a record 23-under to win by seven strokes en route to his 13th career PGA TOUR victory. It was Rose’s second title at Torrey Pines and marked the tournament’s first wire-to-wire winner since Tommy Bolt in 1955.
Justin Rose completes wire-to-wire win at Torrey Pines
“We’re excited to partner with Sentry, a longtime partner of the PGA TOUR, and widely known for their reputation for impactful community engagement,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of Century Club of San Diego. “We look forward to the opportunities ahead to collaborate with Sentry and the PGA TOUR and build on the exceptional tournament experience fans have come to know at Torrey Pines while showcasing San Diego on an international stage.”