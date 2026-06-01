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5H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 when he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-75+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4470.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4990.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1280.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.227-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3000.752

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.447 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.6 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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