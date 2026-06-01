Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.