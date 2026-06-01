Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 when he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
Højgaard's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-75
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.447
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.499
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.128
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.227
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.300
|0.752
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.447 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.6 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.