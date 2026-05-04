Power Rankings: Truist Championship

Of course, no preview would be complete without attention and respect paid to The Green Mile. Nos. 16, 17 and 18 comprise a par-4-3-4 sequence to conclude a traditional round. In each of the last two years, both for the Truist Championship and for the PGA Championship, they ranked a respective third, second and first in difficulty among all holes on the course. When the punishing 494-yard 18th averaged 4.500 in 2024, it was the hardest of all 900 holes on the PGA TOUR all season. Last year for the major, it checked up at 4.410 to slot ninth-hardest among 882 holes. So far this season, the par-4 18th on the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral has been the most challenging at 4.382, so consider this pathway to next week’s PGA Championship anything but a runway.