Power Rankings: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Ranking Team Comment

10 Austin Smotherman and Andrew Putnam Neither is a stranger to TPC Louisiana, but it’s the first time that they’ve joined forces. Both are enjoying strong seasons and sit inside the top 50 of the FedExCup. With strong tee-to-green games, they’ll have plenty of looks at par breakers, but Putnam might need to carry the load on the greens.

9 Marco Penge and Matt Wallace The boys from Britain have a combined eight DP World Tour victories; Wallace has one on the PGA TOUR. Each also has a top-five finish in the last month, so they arrive with some mojo. Penge is a first-timer here as a rookie, so he’ll lean on Wallace’s experience of five starts (two top 25s).

8 Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen Each is the only partner the other has ever known. As a debut duo last year, they placed T4 shortly after Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open. The Aussie has scuffled since, but Thorbjornsen’s seriously strong bag and overall relentlessness covers, forming a classic blend of skills.

7 Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore They have a combined four top 10s in this format, albeit not yet one together after missing the cut in their first try last year. Clark has misfired in the long-term, but he rose for top 25s at the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Moore made noise on the Florida Swing. Both can be white-hot putters.

6 Casey Jarvis and A.J. Ewart First-timer firepower. Jarvis is just 22 years old, but he recently went Win-Win-T2 on the DP World Tour in February and sits fourth in the Race to Dubai. Ewart, 26, is managing his first season on TOUR with moxie after medaling at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

5 Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala These two are running it back after debuting as a partnership with a T18 last year. It was a uncharacteristically isolated bright spot for Theegala, but he’s since returned to his familiar consistently strong self. Rai, who has three top 20s in four appearances, recently battled a sore neck.

4 Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju After bridging the holidays with three straight runner-up finishes worldwide, Gerard has retreated into inconsistency, so this midseason wrinkle presents an opportunity to reset. Yellamaraju debuts as the replacement for another lefty, David Ford, who withdrew. The rookie is the star of his class .

3 Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak When Novak went off for an eagle and seven birdies en route to a third-round 65 at Harbour Town last week, it was understandable if Griffin told him to save some of that scoring for their title defense this week. Griffin has yet to connect for a top 15 in 2026, so this reunion arrives as a terrific time.

2 Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry Premium blend. With his teammate from their victory in 2024, Rory McIlroy, sitting this one out, Lowry “settles” for another multiple major champion to chase another. Koepka has three appearances on his résumé, and he logged a T9 and another three top 20s in his last five starts despite shaky putting.