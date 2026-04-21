Sleeper Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Max McGreevy and Kevin Roy (+530) ... Sincerely debated swapping these guys for the tandem in the Top 10 market below, in part because McGreevy and Roy still are +240 on that board, but I prefer some course experience and a few years of a career under the belt over the titillation of wunderkinds. I suspect that’s how DraftKings sees it, too. While both of these guys have appeared at TPC Louisiana multiple times, this is the first time that they’ve joined forces, and it’s arguably the best time for both. They’re a combined 14-for-20 with four top 20s on the season. While I prefer collaborations that consist of similar skill sets, many participants over the years have cited how their teammate compensates for a weakness, and how that lifts the aggregate confidence. That dynamic likely would need to be in play to fulfill this bet as McGreevy is a machine from tee to green, while the more balanced Roy provides a reliable short game.