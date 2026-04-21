Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 Min Read
Team Vilips/Thorbjornsen makes closing birdie at Zurich Classic
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Betting picks
|EXPERT
|WINNER
|CONTENDERS
|COMMENT
|Will Gray
|Michael Thorbjornsen/Karl Vilips
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick; Marco Penge/Matt Wallace
|Last year, it felt like Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak were both on the cusp of a breakthrough win and got it here in a team format. This year could be Thor’s turn, as he continues to inch toward a maiden victory.
|Mike Glasscott
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
|Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen; David Lipsky/Rico Hoey
|Matt won last week at the RBC Heritage and Alex was victorious on his last outing on the DP World Tour in India. Making their fourth start together in this event, all the details should be sorted.
|Rob Bolton
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
|Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry; Ryan Gerard/Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|It’s Fitz season! Pressure presents in a different way this week but neither of the Fitzpatrick brothers are feeling any of it right now. If they need an edge, it’s that they’re playing for a lifetime memory only so many professional golfers ever are in position to attempt.
|Chris Breece
|Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick; Austin Smotherman/Andrew Putnam
|With Novak's recent surge and Griffin’s clutch mentality, why not run it back? This could be what Griffin needs to light a spark and play like a star again.
|Jimmy Reinman
|Blades Brown/Luke Clanton
|Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore; Ryan Gerard/Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|In a chaotic week, give me the most exciting pair of young prospects in the field who have plenty of firepower to make birdies in droves. Brown keeps nipping at the heels of a Korn Ferry Tour win. Why not get one on the big TOUR? The future is now.
Props
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- John Parry/Dan Brown, Top 10 (+380): Two Brits take on the Americana vibes of New Orleans. Lots of upside here.
- Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge, Top 20 (+155): A low bar to clear (given Hoge’s recent struggles) for the only man to win the Zurich Classic in both formats.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Davis Thompson/Austin Eckroat, Top 10 (+240): Two PGA TOUR winners who have flown under the radar this year while having recent strong finishes.
- Austin Smotherman/Andrew Putnam, Top 20 (+148): I think this is the most underrated team in terms of pricing. Each has knocked on the doorstep of a win in 2026. I’d take this at plus money over a more aggressive Top 10.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Justin Lower/Chad Ramey, Top 20 (+144): Ramey has an outstanding track record at TPC Louisiana with a T8 last with Lower and a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy and Lowry in 2024 alongside Martin Trainer. Comfortable running him back for a top 20 in this under-the-radar pairing.
- Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn, Top 20 (+168): The David and Goliath pairing returns, with Blair, one of the shortest hitters on TOUR, teaming up again with Fishburn, one of the longest. The odd couple has seen success here with a T4 in 2024 and stacks up with solid odds this year for a top 20
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