Horses for Courses: No rest for weary at tricky Copperhead Course
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Running with Rick: Three players who can win the Valspar Championship
Written by Brad Thomas
The PGA TOUR heads to the final stop of the Florida Swing for the Valspar Championship, where Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course will once again demand precision and patience. Through the first three events, the Florida swing has lived up to its reputation — courses that test true precision and patience. Mistakes at the end could cost golfers the tournament.
Through three events, each 54-hole leader has stood on the 16th tee on Sunday with the tournament seemingly in hand. None of them finished the job. All three were usurped late, a reminder that in Florida, no lead is safe until the tournament is complete. That reminder will be on every golfer’s mind throughout the weekend as they travel through the famed "Snake Pit," a challenging three-hole stretch (16, 17 and 18) known as one of the hardest finishing stretches in golf.
Even outside of that closing stretch, 10 other holes play over par. Last season, the scoring average was +0.87.
Innisbrook is a great mix of demanding shots with rewarding results when executed properly. The par-71, 7,325-yard Copperhead Course is a parkland-style layout with tree-lined fairways and water hazards on six holes. With thick 3.75-inch rough and narrow corridors off the tee, golfers often opt for less than driver to prioritize positioning over power.
Much like TPC Sawgrass, Innisbrook favors ball strikers. The winning formula on the Copperhead Course is simple: fairways and greens. If golfers can consistently do that, they’ll find themselves in contention. When identifying the ideal fit for this course, ball striking is the first place to look.
There is a slight edge to players who are accurate off the tee over those who simply gain distance, but anyone who grades poorly in ball striking is at a clear disadvantage.
Here are the best golfers in Strokes Gained: Ball Striking over the last 24 rounds (via BetspertsGolf):
- 1. Austin Smotherman
- 2. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 3. Ryo Hisatsune
- 4. Akshay Bhatia
- 5. David Ford
- 6. Pierceson Coody
David Ford (+12500) stands out on this list based on his price. Through his first 22 measured rounds, the metrics jump off the page. This is a player with all the tools who becomes dangerous the moment it all clicks.
So far in his young PGA TOUR career, Ford has shown the ability to go on long birdie runs, but a few of those have come after costly stretches earlier in the round.
David Ford holes out 32-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at THE PLAYERS
The ball-striking, though, is undeniable. He’s the only golfer in the field ranking inside the top 10 in both SG: Approach and driving distance. The start of the 2026 season hasn’t been his best, but the flashes have been there. Given how well his skill set aligns with Innisbrook, he’s worth a longshot look, and the Top 20 at +405 is especially appealing.
If you want to take it a step further, SG: Tee to Green is another key stat to target. While the missed fairway penalty isn’t overly severe, the greens in regulation percentage from the rough drops well below the TOUR average. Even from the fairway, GIR rates are lower than usual.
Most approach shots come from 175 yards and beyond, which naturally leads to missed greens. That makes scrambling and around-the-green play critical.
Here are the top golfers over the last 24 rounds in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green:
- 1. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2. Ryo Hisatsune
- 3. Akshay Bhatia
- 4. Austin Smotherman
- 5. Brooks Koepka
- 6. Xander Schauffele
While those metrics help identify potential contenders, this is also a course where you can confidently fade certain profiles. With the scoring average consistently over par, it makes sense to target players who struggle on difficult setups.
A few notable names who have gained the fewest strokes on difficult courses recently:
- 128th: Cam Davis
- 125th: Brian Campbell
- 124th: Nick Dunlap
- 101st: Max Homa
- 100th: Kevin Yu
I don’t play make/miss cut props often, but this number stood out: Kevin Yu to Miss the Cut at +110.
Yu did have a solid showing here last year, finishing T12 after missing the cut in his two prior appearances. But based on current form, it’s hard to justify anything other than a fade.
He typically struggles on difficult courses, and lately, he’s been struggling everywhere. He’s missed the cut in three straight events and seven of his last eight, dating back to early November. His best finish in that span was a T70 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
There was a stretch where his game was trending in the right direction, gaining strokes off the tee and with the putter. That hasn’t been the case recently. The putter has cooled off, and without it, there’s not much to fall back on. If that continues, it’s hard to see him making the weekend.
Kevin Yu hits 145-yard drive to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS
Best value on the board: Jacob Bridgeman to win +2250 | Top 20 (including ties) +104
Jacob Bridgeman had one of the most decorated college careers at Clemson, winning five events and tying a school record. He was named the 2022 ACC Golfer of the Year and finished second in the PGA TOUR University rankings, earning Korn Ferry Tour status before securing his PGA TOUR card in 2023.b
Since turning pro, many believed it was only a matter of time before he broke through. As we know, winning on TOUR isn’t easy, and it took a bit longer than expected. But Bridgeman finally got over the line with a win at Riviera at The Genesis Invitational.
Jacob Bridgeman hits 118-yard approach to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at THE PLAYERS
The form leading into that win suggested it was coming. He finished T4 at the Sony Open, T13 at The American Express, T18 at the WM Phoenix Open, and T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
What he’s done since the win has been just as impressive. After a week off, he finished T18 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and followed it up with a T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
He was firmly in contention at TPC Sawgrass. Through the first two rounds, he gained a combined 7.4 strokes on the field and put himself right in the mix heading into the weekend. It was really the third round that held him back.
On paper, the score doesn’t look bad. But the way it came together tells a different story. He carded six birdies, but also gave four shots back with bogeys, including bogeys on both back-nine par 5s. That’s something you simply can’t afford if you’re trying to win at Sawgrass.
It was also the only round of the week where he didn’t separate from the field, gaining just +0.47 strokes. And even with that, he still finished comfortably inside the top five and gave himself an outside chance to win.
What separates Bridgeman right now is the putter. It’s been one of the best on TOUR. He has gained strokes putting in every event this season, including gains of at least 6.9 strokes in three of his last five starts, and no worse than +2.67 since the WM Phoenix Open.
He’s also comfortable in Florida, and this course fits his game. Bridgeman finished third here last season, and the profile lines up again. He’ll hit fairways, he’ll hit greens, and when he does miss, the putter is good enough to keep him in it.
That’s what makes him so dangerous. Even when the long irons aren’t perfect, he can stay in contention until everything clicks. This is the shortest number we’ve seen on Bridgeman in a while, so it’s not the most attractive outright on the board. But given the form and the fit, there’s still value. That said, the Top 20 is the safer angle — and it’s something he’s cashed in every start this season.