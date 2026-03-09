Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, defending champ Rory McIlroy headline THE PLAYERS Championship betting favorites

When Xander Schauffele (+2500) broke his winless streak in October at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, he earned his 10th victory on the PGA TOUR. Missing the cut in his first start of 2026 at his hometown event, the Farmers Insurance Open, he ended a streak of qualifying for the weekend at 72 events. Somewhere in the middle lies the answer. Making his sixth start of the season, his only top-10 result was three weeks ago when he earned T7 money at The Genesis Invitational. Twice a runner-up at TPC Sawgrass, including his 2018 debut and 2024, the Californian makes his ninth start and has qualified for the weekend in his previous three visits. Like everyone hoping to contend, this is not the course or the week to be fighting your swing. With water on 17 of the 18 holes, four inches of overseeded rye grass off the fairways, and gusty conditions likely, players who are mentally tough, like Schauffele, will have an advantage.