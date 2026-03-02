Sam Ryder betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of eight-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.