8H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished tied for 39th at six-under in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the Puerto Rico Open offering a $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Ryder's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T3973-70-68-71-6

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-72-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-66-68-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2068-71-71-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2965-73-71-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-82+8--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of eight-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.460-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.9340.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.625-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.9920.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.8420.514

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.934 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 118th in that category this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

