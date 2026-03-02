Sam Ryder betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 39th at six-under in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the Puerto Rico Open offering a $4 million purse.
Ryder's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T39
|73-70-68-71
|-6
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of six-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of eight-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.460
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.934
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.625
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.992
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.842
|0.514
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.934 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 118th in that category this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
