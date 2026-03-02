Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a -0.114 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.38% of the time.