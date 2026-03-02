Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo finished tied for 68th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Rozo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T68
|72-71-74-71
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Rozo's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of even par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 65th with a score of even par.
- Rozo has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -2.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.465
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.114
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.104
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-2.126
|-1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.809
|-2.161
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a -0.114 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.38% of the time.
- Rozo ranks 175th with a -2.809 Strokes Gained: Total average this season and has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (165th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
