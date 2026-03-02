PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo finished tied for 68th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Rozo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T6872-71-74-71E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Rozo's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of even par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 65th with a score of even par.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -2.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.465-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.114-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.104-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-2.126-1.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-2.809-2.161

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a -0.114 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.38% of the time.
    • Rozo ranks 175th with a -2.809 Strokes Gained: Total average this season and has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (165th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

