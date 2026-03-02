Michael Kartrude betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Kartrude's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he scored 10-over.

He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kartrude has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kartrude has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.