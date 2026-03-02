Michael Kartrude betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Michael Kartrude of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Michael Kartrude has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Kartrude's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Kartrude's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
Kartrude's recent performances
- Kartrude's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he scored 10-over.
- He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kartrude has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kartrude has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kartrude's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.706
Kartrude's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Kartrude posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.487, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kartrude averaged -0.733 in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Kartrude delivered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his putting averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kartrude as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
