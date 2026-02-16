The Riviera Country Club at 100: Looking back at 'Hollywood stage for the game'

Hogan sat five shots back of Jerry Barber through two days, and the tournament seemed to be Barber’s to win after he got through his Saturday round before brutal conditions befell Riviera in the afternoon with Hogan and Snead on the course. That was until tournament officials decided to call off the round entirely, as not enough players were able to finish their rounds before the day became a complete wash-out. In a replay of the round on Sunday, Hogan continued his climb up the leaderboard, now only two shots behind Barber. It appeared Hogan was in line for a historic win as he kept charging on Sunday and Barber faded, but the pesky Snead got in his way with birdies on the final two holes to tie Hogan. With more rain coming, the two-man, 18-hole playoff between two of the sport’s all-time greats was postponed for a week. When they returned, it was Snead who got the better of Hogan, shooting 72 to Hogan’s 76.