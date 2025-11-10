PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Dickson has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4665-73-67-69-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-80+13--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship7169-67-70-75+12.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7667-67-73-75-22.400
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-75+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -1.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.291-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.612-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0820.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.424-1.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.408-1.542

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.612 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
    • Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW