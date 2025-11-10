Taylor Dickson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Taylor Dickson has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|69-67-70-75
|+1
|2.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|76
|67-67-73-75
|-2
|2.400
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -1.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.291
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.612
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.082
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.424
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.408
|-1.542
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.612 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
- Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
