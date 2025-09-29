Braden Thornberry betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Thornberry looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020 where he missed the cut.
Thornberry's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.720
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.921
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.078
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.358
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.360
|-0.974
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.720 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.921 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Thornberry has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
