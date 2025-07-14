Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

The first of the new holes built for the 2019 Open and lengthened slightly for 2025, No. 7 blends in seamlessly with the land as it heads straight into the prevailing wind, with high dunes and White Rocks Beach running the length of the right side. It’s slightly downhill off the tee to the lowest part of the golf course, beyond a large bunker on the right that is 285 yards to carry. From there, the fairway narrows down tightly in the second landing zone to a chicane protected at the far end by a deep bunker 72 yards short of the green center. This layup area requires unusual care for those playing safe on their second shot rather than going for the green in two.