Matthew Riedel betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025 in the ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.195
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.191
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.587
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.200
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.772
|-0.648
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.191 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 176th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.