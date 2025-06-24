Bolton: Cuts made a roster priority for Segment 3 sprint to FedExCup Playoffs
Written by Rob Bolton
Segment 3 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore is a season unto itself. While the smartest strategies demand end-loading the usual suspects for the FedExCup Playoffs and the quadrupled FedExCup bonus points in all three legs of that series, work can be done in earnest along the way.
If you’re pacing, continue to blend chalk with complementary talent most likely to make cuts and cancel out your competition. If you’re chasing, think of this final phase like a football game. You always know that you have three Hail Marys to heave downfield if necessary, but you still can gain yardage and score with a smashmouth offense in the meantime.
This week’s Rocket Classic launches the subset of four such designs at making a dent. Also included are the John Deere Classic, the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship. Setting aside the layer of golfer-specific objectives to qualify for The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs that could influence our decisions in real time, each of these stops guarantees impactful round-by-round fantasy scoring.
Because front-runners will need to be careful to retain leverage, the leash for gamers in pursuit is let out for aggressive considerations because the Playoffs are insurance to help cover for hiccups along the way. Just don’t lose sight of the value of avoiding zeroes on weekends. Cuts made remain a top priority.
As it concerns the field at Detroit Golf Club, Patrick Cantlay arguably is the only golfer worthy of a roster spot this week and for whom you’ll want on your short list for the TOUR Championship. That’s as much defensive as it is offensive – we always play both sides of the ball in this format – but not everyone you’re resisting or chasing in your little league will map him out like that. That’s good for you now ... and then.
Captain
- Patrick Cantlay … Relative to the field at the Rocket Classic, he was a clear-cut No. 1 in my Power Rankings, so he’s my only consideration for this designation.
Other considerations
- Collin Morikawa ... The No. 6 in my Power Rankings needs a boost in a big way, and Detroit Golf Club is exactly the spot where he can get it. While he won’t scuffle forever, the notion here is that, if you’re going to start him and Cantlay isn’t your captain, Morikawa is the Plan B by default. Always choose chalk for your captain.
- Cameron Young ... No. 7 in the Power Rankings and already proven to be a phenomenal fit for the course. Despite recent success to boot, he can be more aggravating to own than other standouts, and that can be difficult to dismiss when you’re relying on a guy to lead the charge.
Rounding out the roster
Baked into the intentions laid out at the top is some degree of ownership dispersion. Without it, too many gamers will be in lockstep, with only the captains potentially doing real battle. This could be the case at the Rocket Classic, so it’s imperative to expand your focus and rely on the evidence that projects success.
My bench comprises of two strategies – insurance and the willingness to accept a push if either is needed to retain my deficit among the Experts. Meanwhile, I’m already burning my last start on Hall. He’s red-hot (even through an illness that limited his effectiveness in the third round of the Travelers Championship). If he plays well, then I’m on board with it. If he doesn’t, then I won’t miss him, and my opposition is unlikely to be interested in him later. It’s the classic ownership philosophy with one start remaining and lots of golf left to play. Strike while the iron is hot.
My starters
- Patrick Cantlay (C)
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Victor Perez
My bench
- Keegan Bradley (1)
- Collin Morikawa (2)
Careful
For almost every tournament, a usually impressive subset of the field warrants avoiding, and it might be represented in my Power Rankings, which is not written in the context of any fantasy golf format. In this section, I single out those who demand a pause and why.
Hideki Matsuyama ... This has been an all-too-popular spot for him since he opened the season with a victory at The Sentry. It remains his only top 10 of the year, and he arrives without a top-25 finish in his last five events. It’s an uncharacteristic inconsistency both in the short- and long-term.
Akshay Bhatia ... As I’ve conveyed over the years, omissions from my Power Rankings aren’t default fades, but when this guy doesn’t emerge from a field in which he’s among a cozy collection of notables, the possibility of the fade increases. Same goes for Matsuyama. The lefty’s form was tip-top ahead of his co-runner-up finish here last year, but it isn’t now. However, because he presents so much firepower as a scorer, there’s merit to slot him as a contrarian. That’s not how all 34.1 percent of the gamers (at last check) are thinking, but it’s the kind of unintentional investment that could pay off.
Min Woo Lee ... T2 in his debut here last year, but since breaking through at the Texas Children’s Houston Open three months ago, he’s failed to record a top-45 finish in six starts. All were in deep fields, including all three majors, but that’s a lot of frustration across seven starts.
Returning to competition
Si Woo Kim ... Welp, it’s been zero starts since his last mid-tournament withdrawal. His most recent of 15 in his career occurred during the second round of last week’s Travelers Championship. The culprit, as it has been for years, was his back. Although he’s had a solid season to sit 43rd in the FedExCup, it was a harsh reminder (in a no-cut competition, no less) that he’s best suited for long-term formats. Otherwise, he’s forever a contrarian on risk to withdraw alone.
Seamus Power ... In his last start, he walked off TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley during his opening round of the RBC Canadian Open with an unspecified injury. Detroit Golf Club serves as a comfortable landing in that he has a pair of top 15s, but the more recent (T8) was four years ago. He’s also cashed in just seven of 15 starts this season, only one of which was for a top 15, so his only sensible usage is fractionally in DFS.
Michael Thorbjornsen ... This is his first live action since he called it quits during his opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May. While already having gone through serious injuries to his back and left ankle while at Stanford University, he’s now added a wrist to the list of maladies in his young career. No doubt each stands alone, but it’s an unusually high frequency for a 23-year-old with his level of ability. He’s logged only two top 30s in 15 starts this year, but they were consecutive top-five finishes in late April. Let him come to you in his third appearance in Detroit. He’s no longer a shiny, new toy.
Isaiah Salinda ... The PGA TOUR rookie withdrew during both of his last two starts. It was just before the latter at the RBC Canadian Open when he shared a touching message on Instagram following the recent death of his mother. His game has him 82nd in the FedExCup but now he’s fueled even further by the deepest of inspirations.
Camilo Villegas ... An explanation wasn’t released following his withdrawal after one round in Canada three weeks ago, but he’ll be lightly owned if at all. Zero top 40s among six cuts made in his last 13 starts.
Notable WDs
Tony Finau ... The 2022 champ missed the cut in his title defense, didn’t commit last year, and withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.
Kevin Yu ... Had him penciled into my Power Rankings until his decision not to play was announced early on Monday. Currently 58th in the FedExCup and exempt into The Open Championship, so he’s in a strong position to manage his schedule ahead of the Playoffs. Look for him at next week’s John Deere Classic.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ... Also in the field at Royal Portrush, so balancing his schedule is paramount. A recent mini-surge has him at 72nd in the FedExCup.
Eric Cole ... Given that he couldn’t give it a go in the final round of the Travelers Championship due to an illness (despite sitting T14 entering the finale), this isn’t that surprising. However, it’s the first time in his brief PGA TOUR career that he’s bowed out after a commitment deadline and before an opening round. Currently 61st in the FedExCup.
Charley Hoffman ... It’s been a hot-and-cold kind of season for the veteran. Only four of his eight paydays are top 50s, but all of them are top 25s, two of which are top 10s, yet he’s 119th in the FedExCup. Now, just 18 months away from qualifying for the PGA TOUR Champions.
Tim Widing ... Ever since the outset when he had to withdraw from his membership debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii with an illness, it’s been an uphill climb after a dynamic 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour vaulted him to the big leagues. Still lots of golf to go this year, but he’s 204th in the FedExCup.
Membership matters
Will Gordon ... Provided he keeps the commitment, this will be the last start on his Major Medical Extension. To fulfill its terms, he needs to collect 161.186 FedExCup points for which a two-way share of third place (worth 162.500 points) would clear. Short of that, and he’d merely need to make the cut to earn at least 0.644 points to secure conditional status. That would retain his eligibility for the Playoffs. If he misses the cut, he’ll lose his PGA TOUR card. He’s just 1-for-3 at the Rocket Classic, but the payday was in his most recent appearance in 2023 (T74).
