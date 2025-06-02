The First Look: RBC Canadian Open
6 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from RBC Canadian Open
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, the second-oldest non-major on the TOUR’s schedule.
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley makes its debut as host course, just the eighth venue to host since 1977 – but the second first-time spot in the last three years.
Almost two-dozen Canadians are in the field looking to follow in the footsteps of Nick Taylor – whose iconic putter-drop moment from his playoff eagle hole-out in 2023 is now formally immortalized in the tournament’s logo – while two-time winner Rory McIlroy returns to action.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR makes it’s return to Canada.
FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns to action after his tie for 47th at the PGA Championship. McIlroy is a two-time winner of the RBC Canadian Open, has finished in the top 10 in each of his four RBC Canadian Open starts and has three wins already this season… Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are set to make their pro debuts in Canada after earning PGA TOUR cards via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. Clanton was a celebrated college star at Florida State University and has already made five TOUR starts this year with his best finish coming at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T15. Clanton also had two runner-up results in 2024 on TOUR (John Deere Classic and The RSM Classic). Sargent, meanwhile was the first golfer to earn PGA TOUR status via the Accelerated program in 2023, but he chose to defer until he finished school. Sargent won the NCAA Championship as a freshman. Sargent and Clanton are the last two winners (2023 and 2024, respectively) of the Mark H. McCormack Medal, which is awarded to the game’s top-ranked amateur after the last "elite" event of the season… David Ford will also make his pro debut after earning a PGA TOUR card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025… A plethora of Canadians are in the field including 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor, who comes into the week after finishing fourth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Corey Conners is the top-ranked Canadian in the Official World Golf Ranking. He finished solo sixth last year in Hamilton to earn low Canadian honors (the winner of which gets the Rivermead Cup), a title he’s earned in two of the last three years… Other notables in the field include Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Rasmus Højgaard… Robert MacIntyre is looking to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open in back-to-back years since Jhonattan Vegas in 2016-17. McIlroy technically successfully defended his title as well, but it came three years later (since the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament were cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic)… The final qualifier took place Sunday (instead of Monday, as golfers can now participate in the U.S. Open final qualifier as well) with Christian DiMarco (son of Chris, made his professional debut two weeks ago), Josh Goldenberg of Scarsdale, New York, Yi Cao of China and 18-year-old Matthew Javier (who is part of Golf Canada’s Next-Gen squad) earned their way into the field. Javier won his spot in the first playoff hole.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Rory McIlroy
|8. Ludvig Åberg
|9. Corey Conners
|12. Shane Lowry
|11. Ludvig Åberg
|19. Justin Rose
|12. Shane Lowry
|20. Robert MacIntyre
|16. Nick Taylor
|21. Corey Conners
|18. Sungjae Im
|22. Sungjae Im
|21. Justin Rose
|23. Wyndham Clark
|26. Thomas Detry
|32. Nick Taylor
|29. Taylor Pendrith
|33. Sam Burns
|44. Robert MacIntyre
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Upwards of two dozen Canadians are set to tee it up including plenty of sponsor invites. That group is led by eight-time TOUR winner Mike Weir, who is playing in his 32nd Canadian Open – tied for the most ever. Weir lost in a playoff to Vijay Singh in 2004, the closest he came to winning his national open… Also amongst the sponsor invites is Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club earlier this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and long-time TOUR member David Hearn, playing in his 21st RBC Canadian Open… Seventeen-year-old Tyler Mawhinney, who won the Canadian Amateur last summer, is making his PGA TOUR debut… Johnny Keefer will play his second TOUR event of the season. Keefer earned a spot in the RBC Canadian Open thanks to finishing atop the Fortinet Cup standings after an incredible 2025 on PGA TOUR Americas’ North American stretch, notching eight top-five finishes in 10 events. Keefer is also currently tops on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with a win already at the Veritex Bank Championship.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Travelers Championship, taking place the week after the U.S. Open… The RBC Canadian Open marks the final event for players to earn FedExCup points via the Aon Swing 5 to qualify. Matti Schmid is on top of that list with Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes rounding it out. All except for Cauley are in the field of the RBC Canadian Open… The whole of the Aon Next 10 was unchanged after the Memorial save for a couple of spot-swaps, with Maverick McNealy now up to No. 2 and Nick Taylor up to No. 6.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Maverick McNealy jumped back into the TOUR TOP 10 after his T5 at the Memorial, moving from No. 15 to No. 7 in the standings… Harris English also jumped back into the TOUR TOP 10 from No. 11, sitting in the final, 10th spot after finishing T12 at the Memorial… With his win at Muirfield Village, Scottie Scheffler remains on top, and now sits 900 points ahead of fellow three-time winner on the season Rory McIlroy.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North course), par 70, 7,389 yards. The North course at TPC Toronto will play host to the RBC Canadian Open for the first time (it will also host in 2026). After joining the TPC network in 2018 (there are three courses at TPC Toronto), conversations heated up about potentially hosting the Canadian Open not long after. The North course underwent a significant renovation in 2023 and through 2024 to prepare for the best in the world. It’s already hosted the PGA TOUR Americas and has an architectural aim of challenging golfers’ approach game with strategically placed bunkering.
72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Rory McIlroy (2019)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Carl Pettersson (Round 3, 2010 at St. George’s G&CC), Justin Rose (Round 4, 2022 at St. George’s G&CC)
LAST TIME: Robert MacIntyre authored perhaps the most emotionally charged win on the PGA TOUR all season, as he placed a last-minute call to his father to come caddie for him in Canada. By the end of the week, the MacIntyre father-and-son duo had won the tournament – complete with a tearful embrace on the 18th green with dad Dougie, a greenskeeper back home in Scotland. MacIntyre shot a final-round 2-under 68 at Hamilton and held off a hard-charging Ben Griffin, who shot a final-round 65. MacIntyre opened with a bogey on the first hole but added three birdies on his front nine. He had two bogeys in a row on his back nine before steadying the ship. Griffin made birdies on Nos. 15-17 to close the gap but missed the green with his approach on 18 and couldn’t convert one more birdie for the tie. Two-time champ Rory McIlroy was in the mix, finishing tied for fourth and three shots back. Corey Conners was the low Canadian, finishing solo sixth.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.