The First Look: RBC Canadian Open

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns to action after his tie for 47th at the PGA Championship. McIlroy is a two-time winner of the RBC Canadian Open, has finished in the top 10 in each of his four RBC Canadian Open starts and has three wins already this season… Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are set to make their pro debuts in Canada after earning PGA TOUR cards via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. Clanton was a celebrated college star at Florida State University and has already made five TOUR starts this year with his best finish coming at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T15. Clanton also had two runner-up results in 2024 on TOUR (John Deere Classic and The RSM Classic). Sargent, meanwhile was the first golfer to earn PGA TOUR status via the Accelerated program in 2023, but he chose to defer until he finished school. Sargent won the NCAA Championship as a freshman. Sargent and Clanton are the last two winners (2023 and 2024, respectively) of the Mark H. McCormack Medal, which is awarded to the game’s top-ranked amateur after the last "elite" event of the season… David Ford will also make his pro debut after earning a PGA TOUR card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025… A plethora of Canadians are in the field including 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor, who comes into the week after finishing fourth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Corey Conners is the top-ranked Canadian in the Official World Golf Ranking. He finished solo sixth last year in Hamilton to earn low Canadian honors (the winner of which gets the Rivermead Cup), a title he’s earned in two of the last three years… Other notables in the field include Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Rasmus Højgaard… Robert MacIntyre is looking to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open in back-to-back years since Jhonattan Vegas in 2016-17. McIlroy technically successfully defended his title as well, but it came three years later (since the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament were cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic)… The final qualifier took place Sunday (instead of Monday, as golfers can now participate in the U.S. Open final qualifier as well) with Christian DiMarco (son of Chris, made his professional debut two weeks ago), Josh Goldenberg of Scarsdale, New York, Yi Cao of China and 18-year-old Matthew Javier (who is part of Golf Canada’s Next-Gen squad) earned their way into the field. Javier won his spot in the first playoff hole.