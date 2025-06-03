The Five: Rookies that will define rest of PGA TOUR season

The RBC Canadian Open is his first pro start, but Clanton, 21, has acted and played like a pro for the better part of two years. He finished runner-up twice last year, first at the John Deere Classic and again at the RSM Classic. He earned his PGA TOUR card through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated Program with a made cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches earlier this winter. All in all, Clanton made 13 starts as an amateur with six top 20s and just three missed cuts.