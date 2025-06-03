Multiple factors contribute to improved speed of play as PGA TOUR works toward further advancements

Likewise, the TOUR has noticed an improved efficiency in handling on-course rulings with the introduction of the Video Review Center at PGA TOUR Studios. With an average of 10 rulings per hour across a full day of competition that can span up to 12 hours in the summer, the ability to improve communication between on-course officials and video review personnel in Ponte Vedra Beach can have a tangible impact on speed of play and reduce the instances where players are waiting on an official for information or a definitive ruling.