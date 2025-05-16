Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, held at historic Colonial Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to his home state following his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last start in Texas, alongside defending champion Davis Riley and other notable TOUR stars including Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim.