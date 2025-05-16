Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, held at historic Colonial Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to his home state following his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last start in Texas, alongside defending champion Davis Riley and other notable TOUR stars including Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Past winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
Berger, Daniel
Browne, Olin
Frost, David
Grillo, Emiliano
Kirk, Chris
Pavin, Corey
Riley, Davis
Spieth, Jordan
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Kizzire, Patton
MacIntyre, Robert
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Novak, Andrew
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Member of 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team
Fowler, Rickie
Member of 2023 European Ryder Cup team
Fleetwood, Tommy
Højgaard, Nicolai
Member of 2024 International Presidents Cup team
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
Brown, Blades
Shipley, Neal
Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
Meissner, Mac
Buckley, Hayden
Coody, Pierceson
Lipsky, David
Shelton, Robby
Glover, Lucas
Hodges, Lee
Phillips, Chandler
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour finals)
Pak, John
Suber, Jackson
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Block, Michael
Ford, David
Villegas, Camilo
Willett, Danny
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Blair, Zac
Hardy, Nick
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Simpson, Webb
Snedeker, Brandt
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking through the Masters Tournament
Spaun, J.J.
Hoge, Tom
Greyserman, Max
Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
Zalatoris, Will
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Power, Seamus
Hubbard, Mark
Knapp, Jake
Hossler, Beau
Moore, Taylor
Lower, Justin
van Rooyen, Erik
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Malnati, Peter
Fishburn, Patrick
Perez, Victor
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Svensson, Adam
Young, Carson
List, Luke
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Schmid, Matti
Schenk, Adam
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Garnett, Brice
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Gotterup, Chris
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Cauley, Bud
Current year's FedExCup points list
Gerard, Ryan
Woodland, Gary
Walker, Danny
Højgaard, Rasmus
Salinda, Isaiah
Potgieter, Aldrich
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Johnson, Zach
Castillo, Ricky
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Roy, Kevin
Springer, Hayden
Fisk, Steven
Higgs, Harry
Paul, Jeremy
Ventura, Kris
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Capan III, Frankie
Gordon, Will
Svensson, Jesper
Cummins, Quade
Mullinax, Trey
Bramlett, Joseph
Kanaya, Takumi
Chandler, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Dickson, Taylor