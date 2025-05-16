PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, held at historic Colonial Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to his home state following his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last start in Texas, alongside defending champion Davis Riley and other notable TOUR stars including Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Harman, Brian

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Past winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
    Berger, Daniel
    Browne, Olin
    Frost, David
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Kirk, Chris
    Pavin, Corey
    Riley, Davis
    Spieth, Jordan

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hall, Harry
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kizzire, Patton
    MacIntyre, Robert
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Novak, Andrew
    Poston, J.T.
    Rai, Aaron
    Thompson, Davis
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Member of 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Fowler, Rickie

    Member of 2023 European Ryder Cup team
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Højgaard, Nicolai

    Member of 2024 International Presidents Cup team
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom

    Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
    Brown, Blades
    Shipley, Neal

    Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
    Meissner, Mac
    Buckley, Hayden
    Coody, Pierceson
    Lipsky, David
    Shelton, Robby
    Glover, Lucas
    Hodges, Lee
    Phillips, Chandler

    Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour finals)
    Pak, John
    Suber, Jackson

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Block, Michael
    Ford, David
    Villegas, Camilo
    Willett, Danny

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Blair, Zac
    Hardy, Nick
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Simpson, Webb
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking through the Masters Tournament
    Spaun, J.J.
    Hoge, Tom
    Greyserman, Max

    Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
    Zalatoris, Will
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Power, Seamus
    Hubbard, Mark
    Knapp, Jake
    Hossler, Beau
    Moore, Taylor
    Lower, Justin
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Malnati, Peter
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Perez, Victor
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Svensson, Adam
    Young, Carson
    List, Luke
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Schmid, Matti
    Schenk, Adam
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Garnett, Brice
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Gotterup, Chris
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Cauley, Bud

    Current year's FedExCup points list
    Gerard, Ryan
    Woodland, Gary
    Walker, Danny
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Johnson, Zach
    Castillo, Ricky
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Roy, Kevin
    Springer, Hayden
    Fisk, Steven
    Higgs, Harry
    Paul, Jeremy
    Ventura, Kris
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Capan III, Frankie
    Gordon, Will
    Svensson, Jesper
    Cummins, Quade
    Mullinax, Trey
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Chandler, Will
    Griffin, Lanto
    Dickson, Taylor

