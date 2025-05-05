Hayden Buckley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Hayden Buckley returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tied for 59th finish.
Buckley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.274
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.395
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|185
|-1.031
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.930
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.082
|-0.776
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.395 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
