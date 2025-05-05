PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tied for 59th finish.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Buckley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5970-69-69-73-3

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-68-67-76-92.987
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2740.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.395-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green185-1.031-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.930-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-2.082-0.776

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.395 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 178th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

